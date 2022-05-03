MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.