Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Sells £69,353.56 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.66), for a total value of £69,353.56 ($86,637.80).

Louisa Burdett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.43), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($82,007.81).

LON MGGT traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 774.40 ($9.67). 978,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,954. The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 193.70. Meggitt PLC has a one year low of GBX 392.40 ($4.90) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($10.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 762.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGGT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.37) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meggitt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 695 ($8.68).

About Meggitt (Get Rating)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

