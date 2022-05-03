Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Sells £69,353.56 in Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT – Get Rating) insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 773 ($9.66), for a total value of £69,353.56 ($86,637.80).
Louisa Burdett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 28th, Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.43), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($82,007.81).
LON MGGT traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 774.40 ($9.67). 978,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,954. The stock has a market cap of £6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 193.70. Meggitt PLC has a one year low of GBX 392.40 ($4.90) and a one year high of GBX 846 ($10.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 762.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 749.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88.
About Meggitt (Get Rating)
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
