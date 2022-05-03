Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%.

NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705. The company has a market cap of $194.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.50. Meridian has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Meridian in the third quarter worth $207,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Meridian by 52.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Meridian during the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meridian by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

