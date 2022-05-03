Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 22.95%.
NASDAQ:MRBK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705. The company has a market cap of $194.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.50. Meridian has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.
About Meridian (Get Rating)
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meridian (MRBK)
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.