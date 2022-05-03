Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTH. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.14.
NYSE:MTH opened at $84.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62.
In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
