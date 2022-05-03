Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MTH. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.14.

NYSE:MTH opened at $84.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.99. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $470,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

