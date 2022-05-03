Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $356,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Meritor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Meritor by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 67,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meritor by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,885 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Meritor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,542,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,015,000 after acquiring an additional 77,126 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

