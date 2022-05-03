Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRSN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,510. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $313.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRSN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 853.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 112,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 65.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 276.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 64,795 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.