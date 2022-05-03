Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,136,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 598,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

