Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

CASH stock opened at $43.34 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,008,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,116 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,935,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

