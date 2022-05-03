Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 135 ($1.69) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MBNKF stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Metro Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metro Bank (MBNKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.