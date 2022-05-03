Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metromile Inc. provides digital insurance platform principally in the United States. The company offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies. Metromile Inc., formerly known as INSU Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Metromile from $3.27 to $2.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:MILE opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.49. Metromile has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. Metromile had a negative net margin of 217.82% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metromile will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Metromile by 137.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Metromile by 123.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Metromile in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Metromile in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks.

