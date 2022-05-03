MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MFA. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MFA Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. MFA Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,273,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,299,000 after buying an additional 84,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 15.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 952,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after buying an additional 404,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after buying an additional 2,952,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,204,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after buying an additional 492,591 shares during the last quarter.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

