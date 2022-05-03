MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXE. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $510,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 577 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $5.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

