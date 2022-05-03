MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 20.2% in April

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.
NYSE CMU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 1,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
