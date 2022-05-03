MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.99.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

