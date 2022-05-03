MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.99.

NYSE MGM opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

