Michael Farlekas Buys 12,775 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) CEO Michael Farlekas bought 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $104,499.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,383.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ETWO stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in E2open Parent by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in E2open Parent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 1,302,390 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

