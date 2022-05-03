Michael Joseph Sheldon Purchases 10,000 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Michael Joseph Sheldon bought 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.68 per share, with a total value of $476,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,059.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,455. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal InvestmentsÂ-Communications, and Brands.

