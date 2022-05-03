Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $298.18 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been given a $298.18 price target by Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.54. 1,253,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,013,956. The company has a fifty day moving average of $292.28 and a 200 day moving average of $310.23. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 78,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,122,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

