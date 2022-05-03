Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $189.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.66 and a 200-day moving average of $209.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.99 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

