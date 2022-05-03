Middleby (MIDD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Middleby to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Middleby to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.32. 2,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,489. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $145.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.55.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Middleby from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

