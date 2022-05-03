Midwich Group plc (MIDW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.80 on June 17th

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MIDW opened at GBX 650 ($8.12) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 604.28. Midwich Group has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.50) and a one year high of GBX 839.20 ($10.48). The company has a market cap of £576.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.74) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

