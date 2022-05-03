Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Down 20.2% in April

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. CL King cut their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
NYSE MTX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,082. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.