Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Down 20.2% in April

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. CL King cut their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE MTX traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,082. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

