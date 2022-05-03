Minerva S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:MRVSY)

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.
MRVSY opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. Minerva has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.
About Minerva (Get Rating)
