Minerva S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:MRVSY)

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

MRVSY opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. Minerva has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in South America. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

