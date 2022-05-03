Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

MRTX opened at $64.38 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,388,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,049,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,818 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.