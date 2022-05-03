Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,289. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $762.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.23.

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

