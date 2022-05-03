Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,082 shares of company stock worth $119,067 over the last three months. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3,555.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the first quarter worth about $2,355,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after buying an additional 1,144,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 499,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE:MCW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. 19,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

