Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

