Mizuho Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $172.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.61% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.22.

Expedia Group stock opened at $174.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.39.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total value of $488,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $79,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,175 shares of company stock worth $22,895,476 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

