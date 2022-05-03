Mizuho Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $153.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.69.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.