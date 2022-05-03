Mizuho Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $68.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.
Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.
In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,170 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
