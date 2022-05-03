Mizuho Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $68.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,170 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

