Mizuho Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $148.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

GPN stock opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 33.1% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $2,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

