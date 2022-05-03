Mizuho Trims BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Target Price to $30.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.71% from the company’s previous close.

BRBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $829.13 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,841,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 616.7% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,874,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,517,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after acquiring an additional 406,148 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

