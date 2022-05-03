Model N (MODN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MODN opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $957.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of analysts have commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Model N by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 381,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

