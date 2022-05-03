Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $316,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $365,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.97. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.5% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

