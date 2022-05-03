Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s current price.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

