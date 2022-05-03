Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $156.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $127.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.14.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $117.56 and a 1 year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.32. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

