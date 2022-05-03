Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.37. 57,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,519. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after buying an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,598,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

