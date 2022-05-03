Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNTV. TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

MNTV opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

