Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

MNTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

MNTV opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Momentive Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after buying an additional 2,879,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,403,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,326,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,245,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,608,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

