Momentus (MNTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Momentus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MNTS stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Momentus has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Momentus in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 218,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $736,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 388,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,046,165.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Momentus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Momentus worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

