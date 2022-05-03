Momentus (MNTS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Momentus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MNTS opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99. Momentus has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $14.69.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Momentus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Momentus worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Momentus in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Momentus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
