Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $570.00 at KeyCorp

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $410.87 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $435.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.47. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $566,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

