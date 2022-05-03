Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $410.87 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.47.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.11.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.