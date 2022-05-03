Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of MNST traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.85. 61,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

