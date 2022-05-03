Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Update

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. 75,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

