Montauk Renewables (MNTK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Shares of MNTK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

MNTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 792.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.