Montauk Renewables (MNTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.33. 1,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

MNTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 792.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

