Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Given New $331.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.46.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $301.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $287.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,133,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

