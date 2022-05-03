Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $372.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.85.

NYSE:MCO opened at $301.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $287.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.52.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

