Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.85.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $301.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $287.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.52.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Moody’s by 64.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.